Trump asks Supreme Court to invalidate millions of votes in battleground states
President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to block millions of votes from four battleground states that voted for President-elect Joe Biden.
Trump’s request came in a filing with the court asking to intervene in a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton seeking to invalidate millions of votes cast in four states that went for Biden: Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
The President is being represented by a new attorney, John Eastman, who is known for recently pushing a racist conspiracy theory that claimed Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was not eligible for the role because her parents were immigrants.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The story is NOT breaking! Texas filed the lawsuit with SCOTUS yesterday morning. As of a few minutes ago, MO, AL, AR, FL, IN, KS, LA, MS, MT, ND, NB, SD, OK, UT, SC, TN, and WV have joined with TX. (Which CNN and KTVZ aren’t reporting.) What the lawsuit claims is that the election and faith in the election was tainted by PA, WI, MI, and GA, violating the Constitution and making illegal changes to the voting in their states. It was THOSE states that disenfranchised the voters of their states by not following the law and Constitution.
All the evidence of illegal votes and the voting machines are still covered in other lawsuits, working their way up to SCOTUS! There are many laws and requirements that are going to be put on voters, election workers, election equipment, ect., over the next 2 years, to prevent these things from happening again. Voter roll purging is but one, voter ID requirements is another. Get used to it Dem’s, you brought this on yourselves . . . and the propaganda machine of CNN/KTVZ have been lying to you through the whole ordeal. Hiding the truth from you and convincing you that Trump never had a chance.