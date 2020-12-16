Pompeo quarantining after coronavirus exposure

National Politics

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is quarantining after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus, but he himself “has been tested and is negative,” the State Department announced Wednesday.

“Secretary Pompeo has been identified as having come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID,” a State Department spokesperson said. “For reasons of privacy we can’t identify that individual.”

“The Secretary has been tested and is negative. In accordance with CDC guidelines, he will be in quarantine,” they said. “He is being closely monitored by the Department’s medical team.”

Pompeo’s Wednesday schedule listed him as having no public appointments. President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a Cabinet meeting Wednesday morning.

It is unclear when or where the top US diplomat came into contact with the individual who tested positive. CNN has reached out to the State Department for further details.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.