Bidens to receive first dose of Pfizer vaccine Monday

National Politics

President-elect Joe Biden and incoming first lady Jill Biden will receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday in Delaware, transition spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on a briefing call Friday.

The transition team did not have details on where exactly the vaccination would take place.

Psaki said that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, would receive their vaccinations the following week.

This story is breaking and will be updated.