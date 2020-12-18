The week in 15 headlines
The week began with Joe Biden formally crossing the finish line in the Electoral College. Meanwhile, President Trump tweeted more baseless claims about a “rigged election” with zero evidence of widespread fraud. And despite promising news about vaccine distribution, the coronavirus pandemic is still tearing across the country, and this week alone, new infections were reported in one in 216 Americans.
Monday
- Early voting kicks off Monday for two Georgia runoffs that will determine Senate control
- Electoral College formally affirms Biden’s presidential win
- Attorney General William Barr to step down, Trump says
Tuesday
- McConnell for the first time recognizes Biden as President-elect
- Joe Biden picks Pete Buttigieg to be transportation secretary
Wednesday
- Pompeo quarantining after coronavirus exposure
- Congressional inaugural committee announces attendance will be limited for Biden’s inauguration
- Trump sees special counsel investigations of Hunter Biden and election claims as payback for Russia probe
Thursday
- Alabama GOP congressman becomes 4th House member in a week to disclose Covid-19 diagnosis
- Biden to tap New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland as interior secretary
- Watch Sen. Loeffler deflect 9 times when asked about Biden win
- Trump remains silent as massive cyber hack poses ‘grave risk’ to government
Friday
- Threat of another government shutdown hangs over Washington as Covid relief talks drag on
- Kamala Harris prepares for her historic vice presidency by studying Joe Biden’s legacy
- Trump praises Tuberville after Alabama GOP senator leaves open objecting to election results January 6
And that was the week in 15 headlines.
