The week in 15 headlines
As the coronavirus continues to rage across the country, Washington saw another historic week as President Donald Trump became the first US president to ever be impeached twice. Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden announced new economic plans, continued to build out his cabinet and prepped for Wednesday’s inauguration. DC remained a city on lockdown, as federal and local authorities tightened security in the aftermath of the January 6 mob attack on the Capitol.
Monday
- Mayor urges people to avoid DC as Secret Service begins inauguration prep early
- House Democrats to fine lawmakers who don’t wear masks on the floor after 3 Dems test positive and blame GOP colleagues
- FBI warns ‘armed protests’ being planned at all 50 state capitols and in Washington DC
Tuesday
- Defiant Trump denounces violence but takes no responsibility for inciting deadly riot
- ‘People can’t afford to wait’: Biden and allies push for quick confirmations of nominees, citing security threats
- Final days bring new urgency to Trump’s desire to pardon himself and his children
Wednesday
- Biden team to produce prime-time inauguration television special
- See historic moment House reaches enough votes to impeach Trump
- White House task force warns some Covid-19 strains ‘may have evolved into a more transmissible virus’
- Trump has told staff not to pay Rudy Giuliani over irritation at being impeached again
Thursday
- Park Service announces closure of National Mall through inauguration
- Biden to put $2,000 stimulus payments back in play
- Trump explodes at Nixon comparisons as he prepares to leave office
Friday
- Already shunned from polite society, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner face new cold post-insurrection reality
- US says Capitol rioters intended to ‘capture and assassinate’ elected officials
And that was the week in 15 headlines.
Comments