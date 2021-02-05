The week in 13 headlines
This week was defined by Republican infighting, as the party struggled with what to do about QAnon conspiracist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and a challenge to Rep. Liz Cheney for her impeachment vote. Meanwhile, Democrats pushed ahead with their ambitious Covid-19 relief bill, clearing a key procedural hurdle in the Senate with a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris.
Monday
- Biden hosts GOP senators as part of Covid-19 stimulus outreach
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she’s a survivor of sexual assault while describing trauma of Capitol insurrection
Tuesday
- Georgia state GOP lawmakers introduce voting restriction legislation
- Democrats look to barrel ahead with ‘big, bold’ Covid-19 relief plan
- Defense Secretary dismisses hundreds of members of Pentagon advisory boards including late Trump picks
Wednesday
- Hundreds of congressional staffers sign letter to senators urging them to convict Trump
- Democrats jump on Republican divisions in effort to avoid midterm letdown
- Homeland Security secretary: Threat of domestic terrorism is persistent
- Rep. Greene says she doesn’t have ‘anything to apologize for’
Thursday
- Trump quickly rejects impeachment managers’ request for testimony at impeachment trial
- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene removed from committee assignments
Friday
- Harris casts tie-breaking vote to pass budget resolution
- Biden White House wants to use the Super Bowl to advance message on Covid and vaccine
And that was the week in 13 headlines.
