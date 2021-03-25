Georgia state lawmaker arrested protesting voting restriction bill outside governor’s office

National Politics

Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon was arrested and removed from the Georgia Capitol on Thursday after passage of the state’s sweeping elections bill restricting voting access.

In a video posted to social media, a Georgia Capitol police officer speaks with the Democrat outside the door to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s office.

After knocking on the office door during Kemp’s signing of SB 202 — an election overhaul bill — Cannon is seen being led away by several officers with her hands cuffed behind her back.

Attorney Gerald Griggs told CNN he is representing Cannon. Griggs said he was at the Fulton County jail working to bond Cannon out after she was booked on felony obstruction charges. CNN has reached out to the Georgia State Patrol but has not independently confirmed the charges.

“We are getting her out of jail currently. We are gathering information on the case as well. There are multiple videos and we are in contact with the DA,” Griggs told CNN.

In the video, others in the Capitol with Cannon can be heard asking officers, “Why are you arresting her?”

CNN has reached out to Kemp’s office for comment.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.