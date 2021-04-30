Skip to Content
National Politics
By
Published 3:31 PM

The week in 12 headlines

This week, President Joe Biden gave his first address to Congress on the eve of his 100th day in office. Meanwhile, bipartisan talks on police reform cemented the issue on Washington’s political agenda.

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

And that was the week in 12 headlines.

Politics

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content