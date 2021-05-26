Mother of fallen Capitol Police officer wants to meet with GOP senators ahead of commission vote

National Politics

The mother of fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick is asking to meet with GOP senators Thursday, ahead of an expected vote on the January 6 commission that so far is short of the 10 Republican votes needed to pass.

In a statement obtained by CNN, Gladys Sicknick writes, “My son, Capitol Police Officer, Brian Sicknick, died on January 7, 2021. He died because of the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol Building on January 6.”

She adds, “He and his fellow officers fought for hours and hours against those animals who were trying to take over the Capitol Building and our Democracy, as we know it. While they were fighting, congressmen and senators were locking themselves inside their offices. According to some who were barricaded in their offices said it looked like tourists walking through the Capitol. Really?”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has set up a vote on the commission, which is expected to take place on Thursday.

The overwhelming majority of GOP senators are expected to filibuster the measure and, as of now, only two GOP senators — Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — have indicated they would be willing to support the current legislation though a handful of others have suggested they could support the measure if there were changes made.

The measure passed in the House last week, with 35 Republican members voting for the commission.

Sicknick notes that her son died and that many other officers were wounded in the attack and says, “Not having a January 6 Commission to look into exactly what occurred is a slap in the faces of all the officers who did their jobs that day.” She is writing a letter to senators that lays out why she thinks the commission is the right way forward, and says she “understands this is a last minute request but would appreciate any time” senators can spare.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, announced last week he would oppose the bill creating the commission, describing it as overly partisan and unnecessary given preexisting investigations into the riot.

Romney told CNN on Capitol Hill on Wednesday that blocking the bill would reflect “not well” on the GOP.

“I think the perception is on the part of the public that the January 6 Commission just trying to get to the truth of what happened, and that Republicans would be seen as not wanting to let the truth come out,” he told CNN. “I don’t believe that’s what’s the motivation but I think that’s the perception.”

The Justice Department hasn’t linked Sicknick’s death a day after the riot to the attack, and a medical examiner ruled last month he died of strokes, deemed to be natural causes. Still, police body-camera and surveillance video released late last month showed a chemical spray assault of Sicknick and others during the riot. The Justice Department has charged at least 400 people in connection with the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, according to a CNN review of court documents last month.