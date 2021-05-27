Senate advances bipartisan legislation to counter China’s growing influence

National Politics

The Senate advanced bipartisan legislation that would counter China’s growing influence by investing over $200 billion in American technology, science and research, after marathon negotiations Thursday.

The vote clears the way for final passage, which could come as soon as later Thursday, in what would amount to a major bipartisan win for President Joe Biden and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who was a key co-author of the legislation.

The final vote was 68-30. Democrats and Republicans agreed under the deal to consider additional amendments, including one co-sponsored by GOP Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho and Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon concerning US trade that had become the key provision holding up the bill.

Most Republican senators had initially voted to block the bill, but after the deal was struck enough switched their votes to allow it to advance.

The procedural vote got off to a rough start on Thursday morning as Republicans appeared poised to block the bill from advancing. The vote was held open for over three hours as senators from both parties negotiated amendments. Many GOP senators have expressed concern over not getting enough amendment votes.

The sweeping legislation, “the US Innovation and Competition Act,” aims to confront China’s influence on multiple fronts and “will supercharge American innovation and preserve our competitive edge for generations to come,” Schumer said.

The vote comes after a bumpy week, where Republican leaders warned they would block the bill with a filibuster unless they got more votes on GOP amendments.

Schumer pushed back against this criticism late Wednesday night saying Democrats have “cooperated” with the minority and “had more amendments on this bill than any bill I can recall in a very long time.” So far, there have been 18 amendment votes, the majority of which were backed by Republicans.

GOP senators aren’t the only ones that want to see changes in the bill. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, notably voted against advancing it as well on Thursday. The Vermont Independent has raised concerns over several provisions, including $10 billion in funds authorized for NASA that would likely benefit Jeff Bezos’ space company, Blue Origin, as well as $54 billion to the US semiconductor industry.

Still, Schumer touted the depth of bipartisanship on the measure, which is rare these days on Capitol Hill, and said it reveals that senators “want to work together” and how united both parties are “to preserve and maintain American leadership on the world stage.”