The week in 14 headlines
This week, the nation marked one year since the death of George Floyd at the hands of a now-former Minneapolis police officer, and the racial reckoning that happened in its wake. Meanwhile, legal challenges swirled around former President Donald Trump.
Monday
- Negotiators optimistic for policing overhaul on eve of George Floyd anniversary
- Biden’s DOJ appeals order to release full memo on why Trump wasn’t charged with obstruction
Tuesday
- Biden indicated he could support $1 trillion infrastructure plan, Republicans say, as GOP group prepares new offer
- Washington Post: Manhattan DA convenes grand jury to consider potential charges in Trump Organization probe
- Trump responds to insurrection lawsuit by claiming immunity while he was President
- US will make ‘significant contributions’ to rebuilding Gaza, Blinken says
Wednesday
- ‘Enough’: Biden calls for action on guns in wake of San Jose shooting
- Biden tasks intelligence community to report on Covid origins in 90 days
- Changes to qualified immunity in policing deal face Senate GOP resistance
Thursday
- McConnell doubles down to pressure Republicans, asking for ‘a personal favor’ to block January 6 commission
- Biden administration won’t seek to rejoin Open Skies Treaty after 2020 exit
Friday
- Senate Republicans block January 6 commission
- Polls find most Republicans say 2020 election was stolen and roughly one-quarter embrace QAnon conspiracies
- 1 in 10 defendants from US Capitol insurrection have military ties
And that was the week in 14 headlines.
