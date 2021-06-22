White House to focus on new vaccination milestones as US is expected to miss July 4 goal

CNN - US Politics

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

President Joe Biden’s top coronavirus adviser will focus on new vaccination milestones at the White House Tuesday as the country is expected to fall short of his stated goal of having 70% of US adults receive at least one Covid vaccine shot by July 4.

In remarks Tuesday, White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients will highlight that 70% of Americans 30 and older have received at least one shot, an administration official told CNN. Officials expect that 70% of Americans 27 and older have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine shot soon.

Biden has not yet publicly acknowledged that he is unlikely to meet his July 4 goal. Despite that, White House officials are moving ahead with their plans for a big celebration on the South Lawn, where about 1,000 guests are expected to attend. The view inside the administration is that there is still reason to celebrate given most of the country has started to return to normal.

Officials have downplayed the expectation that the President is set to miss his first vaccination target since taking office.

“We’ve made tremendous progress in our vaccination efforts to date, and the ultimate goal has been to get America back to normal, as you said, and we’re looking forward to doing that even here at the White House,” press secretary Jen Psaki said this week.

According to the official, Zients plans to say Tuesday that the federal government’s new focus is on those in the 18-26 range.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated who from the Biden administration will give remarks on Covid-19 on Tuesday.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.