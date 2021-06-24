Hill negotiators pushing for policing deal ahead of recess deadline

CNN - US Politics

By Jessica Dean, CNN

It’s the final day before the Senate leaves for its two-week July 4 recess and it remains unclear if a bipartisan group of lawmakers working on a policing bill will be able to come to an agreement Thursday, a goal all negotiators had hoped to accomplish.

The likely best case scenario would be to agree to a framework before they leave and write the legislation over the break. But even achieving that remains in question at this moment.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the chief congressional negotiator for Republicans, said last month it was “June or bust” when it came to getting a deal. The other negotiators had also said they wanted to see a framework by the end of this month.

While Sen. Lindsey Graham, also a Republican from South Carolina, told CNN he hoped to announce an agreement to a framework by Thursday, Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois said Wednesday, “I’m not gonna make any announcement tomorrow. I think we’re getting closer.”

Durbin, who is the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate and chairs the Judiciary Committee, said, “there are a list of subjects and priorities we go through every time. And we’ve made progress on some of them, we have a couple that we still have to work on.”

Scott told reporters Wednesday the group is now just focused on language.

“We’re gonna have to now check the definitions and the language that we’re all putting on paper and make sure that we’re all saying the exact same thing, but I don’t think there’s outstanding issues that need to be worked out, we just need to agree on the actual language we’re using,” Scott said.

But Durbin had a different view.

“We felt that way several days ago but then when you get the staff in the room, they need to have pretty explicit instructions as to what we agreed on so we have to ask a few more questions answer before we can reach that point,” Durbin said

Rep. Karen Bass of California — who along with Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey has been leading Democrats’ negotiations on the issue — said Wednesday, “You know that things can come together very quickly at the last minute and that tends to be what happens, so that’s what I’m hoping for.”

Asked if she believed the prospect of getting a deal done was looking more precarious, Bass told CNN, “I do, and that’s only because of time. I mean the question is, the Senate is going out for two weeks. Senator Scott has said June or bust, which I appreciated, I was glad he did that. So, the question will be what happens in the next 24 hours. I just don’t know.”

What’s holding up the talks? Depends on who who you ask. Republicans have indicated they feel good about where the group is on key sticking points like qualified immunity and Section 242 and that it now comes down to refining language. But Democrats, including Bass and Durbin, have said there are still big issues they need to work out.

