Here are the Republicans who voted for the January 6 select committee

By Kristin Wilson and Clare Foran, CNN

Only two House Republicans voted Wednesday to create a select committee to investigate the deadly January 6 attack on the US Capitol, and both are frequent critics of former President Donald Trump.

Most House Republicans — even those who voted in favor of establishing an independent commission — voted against it.

Republicans have criticized the select committee, accusing Democrats of creating a partisan panel that will be used to attack former President Donald Trump. House GOP Whip Steve Scalise recommended House Republicans oppose the select committee on Tuesday, although GOP leaders did not formally whip the vote.

Here are the House Republicans who voted to create the select committee:

Liz Cheney of Wyoming

Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

