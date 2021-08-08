Executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo details allegations of sexual harassment by New York governor

CNN - US Politics

By Elizabeth Joseph, CNN

An assistant to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who until now has only been referred to as “Executive Assistant 1,” has publicly identified herself and detailed her claims of sexual harassment by the embattled Democratic governor.

Brittany Commisso, one of 11 women whose claims of sexual abuse were substantiated by an August 3 report by the state’s attorney general, made her first public comments in an interview that aired Sunday with “CBS This Morning” and the Albany Times Union.

“It was the right thing to do. The governor needs to be held accountable,” she said in the interview when asked why she filed a criminal complaint against Cuomo with the Albany Sheriff’s Office.

“What he did to me was a crime. He broke the law,” Commisso said when asked if “being held accountable, to you, means seeing the governor charged with a crime.”

Attorneys representing Cuomo and his office declined to comment on the interview to CNN.

Brian Premo, an attorney representing Commisso, told CNN his client waited for the release of the attorney general’s report before she publicly identified herself in the media.

CBS’ full interview and the Times Union reporting is expected to be released on Monday morning.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

CNN’s Sarah Jorgensen, Lauren del Valle and Mark Morales contributed to this report.