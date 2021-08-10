New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will resign

CNN - US Politics

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday he will resign, effective in 14 days, one week after the release of a report by the state attorney general that found he sexually harassed 11 women, ending his decade leading the state and heading off a potential impeachment by New York’s Democratic-led legislature.

“The best way I can help is if I step aside and let government get back to the governing,” the Democratic governor said.

