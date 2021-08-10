Skip to Content
today at 9:25 AM
Published 9:19 AM

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will resign

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Aug. 10 he would resign.

By Gregory Krieg and Kristina Sgueglia, CNN

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday he will resign, effective in 14 days, one week after the release of a report by the state attorney general that found he sexually harassed 11 women, ending his decade leading the state and heading off a potential impeachment by New York’s Democratic-led legislature.

“The best way I can help is if I step aside and let government get back to the governing,” the Democratic governor said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

