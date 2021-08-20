Federal appeals court denies Biden administration request to halt order reviving ‘remain in Mexico’ policy

CNN - US Politics

By Priscilla Alvarez and Tierney Sneed, CNN

A federal appeals court denied the Biden administration’s request to pause a lower court order requiring the revival of a controversial Trump-era border policy forcing migrants to stay in Mexico until their US immigration court date.

The policy, informally known as “remain in Mexico,” was put in place in 2019 and marked an unprecedented departure from previous protocols. An estimated 68,000 migrants were returned to Mexico under the policy — often to squalid and dangerous conditions.

The Biden administration ended the program earlier this year. But in April, the state of Texas and the state of Missouri sued the Biden administration, arguing that reversing the policy led to a surge of migrants at the US-Mexico border that inflicted costs on the states.

Last Friday, a federal judge in Texas ordered the administration to start the policy back up. The Justice Department appealed, and now, the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has denied their request to stay the order. The administration could ask the Supreme Court to step in.

The appeals court said in an order late Thursday that it was declining to pause the lower court’s order because the government was unlikely to succeed in its arguments in the case. The lower court had concluded that the Biden administration had violated the Administrative Procedure Act — a law that dictates the procedural steps agencies must take in implementing policy — when the DHS had sought to undo the Remain in Mexico policy.

A revival of the policy would also require collaboration from Mexico, which received the migrants when it was in place. The Fifth Circuit recognized that in its order, saying: “The injunction only requires good faith on the part of the United States — if the Government’s good-faith efforts to implement MPP are thwarted by Mexico, it nonetheless will be in compliance with the district court’s order, so long as it also adheres to the rest of the statutory requirements.”

