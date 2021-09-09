Amy Klobuchar Fast Facts

CNN - US Politics

Here is a look at the life of Amy Klobuchar, US senator from Minnesota and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

Personal

Birth date: May 25, 1960

Birth place: Plymouth, Minnesota

Birth name: Amy Jean Klobuchar

Father: Jim Klobuchar, Star Tribune columnist

Mother: Rose (Heuberger) Klobuchar, teacher

Marriage: John Bessler (1993-present)

Children: Abigail

Education: Yale University, B.A. in political science, magna cum laude, 1982; University of Chicago Law School, J.D., magna cum laude, 1985

Religion: Congregationalist (United Church of Christ)

Other Facts

Her last name is pronounced KLOW-buh-shar.

Has noted that she visits all 87 counties in Minnesota annually.

Klobuchar’s daughter was born with a condition that prevented her from swallowing. Due to health insurance coverage rules at the time, Klobuchar had to leave the hospital after a 24-hour stay while her daughter remained. Klobuchar later testified before the Minnesota state legislature to successfully change the law ensuring new mothers a 48-hour stay covered by insurance. In 1996, President Bill Clinton signed similar legislation requiring insurance companies cover hospital stays for new mothers for at least 48 hours.

Has spoken and written about her father’s battle with alcoholism, and its effect on their family.

Timeline

1980 – During college, works as an intern for Vice President Walter Mondale.

1985-1993 – Attorney, and later partner at the law firm Dorsey & Whitney in Minneapolis.

1986 – “Uncovering the Dome,” Klobuchar’s senior thesis at Yale chronicling the 10-year political battle to build the Metrodome in Minneapolis, is published as a book.

1993-1998 – Partner at the law firm Gray, Plant, Mooty, Mooty & Bennett in Minneapolis.

1998-2006 – Elected as Hennepin County attorney in a close race and is reelected with no competition in 2002.

November 7, 2006 – Becomes the first woman elected to the US Senate from Minnesota.

January 2007-present – Democratic US Senator from Minnesota, winning reelection in 2012 and 2018.

January 2015 – Joins the Senate Democratic leadership team when she becomes chair of the Steering and Outreach Committee.

August 2015 – Klobuchar’s book, “The Senator Next Door: A Memoir from the Heartland,” is published.

February 10, 2019 – Announces her presidential bid at a snowy, freezing outdoor event in Minneapolis.

March 2, 2020 – Klobuchar ends her presidential bid and endorses former Vice President Joe Biden.

June 18, 2020 – Klobuchar removes herself from consideration to be Biden’s running mate, citing the ongoing national discussion about racial injustice and police brutality to suggest the former vice president should choose a woman of color.

April 27, 2021 – “Antitrust: Taking on Monopoly Power from the Gilded Age to the Digital Age” is published.

September 9, 2021 – Klobuchar announces in a post on Medium that she had been diagnosed and was successfully treated for breast cancer earlier this year.

