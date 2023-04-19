Interested In A Custom Home But Don’t Know Where To Start?

Sponsored Content

Many of us have hopes of building our dream home, in the perfect place, but it can feel overwhelming, and we don’t know where to start. Simplicity by Hayden Homes makes it easy to accomplish, with 40+ home plans to choose from. The home plans that are offered range from tiny-homes to single and two-story residences, homes with three car garages, duplexes, and more - there is something for everyone. Simplicity helps their clients navigate the homebuilding journey from financing to move-in day, and everything in between. In a few easy steps you could break ground on your new home!

Step 1 | Schedule Your Free Homesite Evaluation

Find your land and the Simplicity team will provide a free homesite evaluation. This service is offered to all customers whether the property has already been purchased, or the customer is looking at a piece of property they are considering buying. This step is crucial to understand necessary site prep requirements and costs to ensure your new home is built on time, and on budget. The Simplicity team will look at a few key elements of your homesite and help you answer the following questions:

• How to best position your desired floor plan on your property?

• Is the property on a slope? Is the terrain rocky? Does it have trees? Or is it flat and clear?

• What is the accessibility of the property? Are there established roads surrounding the property?

• Does the property have water, sewer, electricity?

Step 2 | Choose Your Home Plan!

Pacific - Great Room

Once you have purchased your land and completed a site evaluation, you will choose one of the 40+ home plans offered by Simplicity. Their team will help you choose a plan that fits your budget, timeline, and lifestyle. The design team will show you personalization options, so you can pick a home that matches your style! Some of their most popular plans include the Umatilla Encore, the Pacific, and the Regal, a home plan that is part of the Select Series, offering buyers the highest level of finishes included in the base price - no upgrades required!

Step 3 | Homesite Prep (aka Simplicity’s Turn-Key Solution)

Simplicity’s Turn-Key Solution greatly reduces the homeowner’s site development responsibilities. When chosen, this option allows Simplicity to manage the most stressful segments of your home building journey, from the sometimes-daunting permitting process to the homesite excavation and prep. Not all home homebuilders provide this service at the comprehensive level that Simplicity does. Taking advantage of Simplicity’s Turn-Key solution ensures your site is prepped on-time and ready to start construction. The services that are offered include:

• Foundation excavation, backfill, and final grading

• Physical connection to existing utilities within 50 ft of home

• Submittable home site plan and complete permit packet

• And, more!

After the first few steps, you are on your way to building your dream home on your land! As one of the largest homebuilders in the Pacific Northwest, Simplicity’s incredible purchasing power allows them to offer you a quality home with added features at lower prices. For more than a decade, Simplicity has been building beautiful new homes, and they are ready to help you build yours!

Visit the Simplicity website to get an instant quote or schedule your free homesite evaluation.