Breast Cancer - Sponsored Content

Redmond fitness trainer celebrates breast cancer journey with her students

Teresa Brown celebrates remission from breast cancer
Teresa Brown
Published 11:52 AM

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- Teresa Brown is a fitness trainer who hosts classes every week at the Redmond Senior Center. Last year, students in her 'Silver Sneakers' class taught her some valuable lessons, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Many of her senior students had also experienced chemotherapy and treatments in their lives, and helped to guide her through her journey. Today, she's remembering the impact her class had on her, and how fitness helped her get stronger through remission.

Isabella Warren spoke with Brown and attended her fitness class this week, to learn more about her passion and breast cancer journey. Her report is coming up tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Six, as part of our special coverage of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Isabella Warren

Isabella Warren is a Multimedia Journalist for NewsChannel 21.

