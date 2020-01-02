Premier League club calls for court crackdown on racist and homophobic abuse

Sports

British courts should be granted the power to hand out tougher punishments to supporters found guilty of racist or homophobic abuse at football games, says a chief executive of a leading English Premier League club.

Brighton & Hove Albion chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber called for the crackdown after three people were arrested following the club’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

Sussex Police confirmed that two fans — one home and one away — were arrested for homophobic abuse and one home fan was arrested for racist abuse.

“Yet again our safety and stewarding team, along with Sussex Police, have had to deal with three separate and unwanted instances of disgusting racist and homophobic abuse,” Barber told the Brighton website on Thursday.

“If the prospect of a life ban from watching their clubs play football isn’t a strong enough deterrent, we have to ask the question as to whether the courts should be given the power to hand out more severe punishments?

“Football can only do so much, and we are sick and tired of the game’s reputation being tarnished by these people.

“I find it impossible to comprehend how and why some individuals think it’s acceptable to behave in this way, and yet again I will make it very clear that neither Brighton & Hove Albion nor the wider football community, will tolerate racism, homophobia, or any other form of discrimination at any time.”

Barber also urged fans to immediately report discriminatory behavior they experience at the club’s stadium.

Rainbow Laces campaign

The arrests made on Wednesday were the latest in a series of abusive incidents that have blemished the Premier League.

It’s the second time in as many months that Brighton has thrown out fans for homophobic abuse after two visiting Wolves fans were ejected in December.

That same weekend, Everton also launched an investigation after claims of homophobic chanting in the club’s victory against Chelsea.

In December, the Premier League worked with anti-discrimination organization Stonewall to promote its Rainbow Laces campaign and show support for LGBT people in football and beyond.

The rainbow symbol — synonymous with the LGBT movement — was displayed on LED boards, captains’ armbands, corner flags and even the laces of footballers over the course of two match weeks.

The Premier League and Chelsea did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.