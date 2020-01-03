College soccer star Deyna Castellanos signs for Atletico Madrid

Sports

Venezuelan soccer sensation Deyna Castellanos has joined Atletico Madrid until 2022, following her impressive US college career.

The 20-year-old striker signs for the Spanish outfit from Florida State University where she attracted worldwide attention after scoring 47 times in just 77 games.

Castellanos shot to fame in 2017 when she was nominated for the FIFA Best Award and Puskas Award, the latter for a stunning strike from the halfway line.

“Happy for the decision to come to a leading club of women’s football and very excited to come to a dressing room full of talent and personality,” said Castellanos, who boasts 1.3 million Instagram followers.

“Thank you Atletico Femenino for the confidence. From now, focused and motivated to learn and grow in this new chapter.”

‘Playmaking talent’

Atletico de Madrid Femenino is one of the powerhouses in women’s soccer and competes in the UEFA Champions League. It also plays in the top flight of Spanish football and has been crowned champion for the last three seasons.

“We give a warm welcome to one of the best young talents in the world, with a big scoring and playmaking talent,” read a club statement.

“All of the Atletico family wishes you the best of luck in this new challenge that begins today, defending the red and white.”

Despite having not signed a professional contract before now, Castellanos has been a vital member of her national team.

She won two South American championships for Venezuela’s Under-17 side and shared the Golden Boot at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 2014. She was then just 14.

She has since graduated to the senior squad in 2018, where she scored four goals in her team’s rout of Bolivia.