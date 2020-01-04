Saturday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 54, Cove 27
Ashland 64, Phoenix 57
Baker 71, Vale 43
Banks 61, Dallas 40
Central Christian 38, Rogue Valley Adventist 22
Coquille 76, Colton 28
Crosshill Christian 65, Regis 57
Eddyville 61, Willamette Valley Christian 43
Elgin 69, Four Rivers Community School 26
Glide 55, Days Creek 39
Grant Union 48, Enterprise 30
Hanford, Wash. 71, Hermiston 56
Heppner 61, Irrigon 44
Horizon Christian Hood River 55, St. Stephens Academy 53, OT
Ione/Arlington 68, Dufur 64, OT
Jefferson 67, Crow 30
Joseph 53, Country Christian 25
Junction City 50, Creswell 48
Klamath 48, Sisters 40
Mannahouse Christian 55, Charles Wright Academy, Wash. 50
N. Clackamas Christian 58, Mohawk 50
North Douglas 49, Umpqua Valley Christian 39
Oakland 51, Reedsport 15
Paisley 73, Chiloquin 51
Pine Eagle 42, Wallowa 31
Powder Valley 69, Council, Idaho 53
Sheridan 61, Culver 50
Sherman 50, Mitchell/Spray 49
South Salem 67, North Medford 49
South Wasco County 91, Echo 23
Stanfield 50, Pilot Rock 31
Triad School 63, Gilchrist 17
Trinity Lutheran 59, Hosanna Christian 32
Ukiah/Long Creek Co-op 81, Burnt River 31
Warrenton 56, Astoria 34
West Albany 54, Redmond 39
Weston-McEwen 57, Imbler 45
Westview 55, South Medford 39
Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational=
Mapleton 51, Bonanza 35
Siuslaw 111, Alsea 31
Crusader Classic New Year’s Invitational=
Amity 61, Columbia Christian 59
Cascade Christian 64, Gervais 37
Catlin Gabel 60, Burns 48
Dayton 51, Blanchet Catholic 39
Monroe 62, Portland Christian 57
North Marion 68, Kennedy 54
Portland Adventist 57, Horizon Christian Hood River 57
Salem Academy 58, Sutherlin 49
Santiam 58, Nyssa 53
Umatilla 91, St. Paul 41
Elkton Tip-Off Classic=
North Douglas 59, Hosanna Christian 32
Energy Classic=
Championship=
South Eugene 66, Desert Oasis, Nev. 53
Fifth Place=
Benson 57, Miramonte, Calif. 49
Les Schwab “The Eight” Tournament=
Consolation Championship=
Sherwood 92, Sandy 56
Consolation=
De La Salle 80, Western Christian High School 72
Third Place=
Tigard 63, Sunset 56
North Valley Winter Blast=
Brookings-Harbor 71, South Umpqua 55
North Valley 64, Douglas 33
Roby’s Invitational=
Estacada 43, McLoughlin 36, OT
SCTC Holiday Classic=
Gladstone 64, Molalla 42
Ridgeview 60, Ontario 44
Stayton 51, Woodburn 45
Valley Catholic 45, North Salem 42
Toledo Holiday Tournament=
Illinois Valley 56, Central Linn 42
Knappa 59, Harrisburg 26
Toledo 92, Waldport 24
Union 47, Neah-Kah-Nie 36
Westchester Showcase=
Westchester, Calif. 41, Lake Oswego 34
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 58, Weiser, Idaho 33
Beaverton 65, Central Catholic 27
Chiloquin 33, Paisley 25
Coquille 56, Colton 39
Country Christian 40, Joseph 29
Cove 39, Adrian 29
Dufur 63, Ione/Arlington 33
Echo 56, South Wasco County 41
Elgin 75, Four Rivers Community School 5
Elkton 50, Yoncalla 35
Enterprise 43, Grant Union 24
Franklin 63, Roseburg 53
Fruitland, Idaho 34, Vale 31
Gilchrist 34, Triad School 26
Heppner 49, Irrigon 32
Hermiston 73, Hanford, Wash. 63
Jefferson 59, Crow 10
Jesuit 42, Grants Pass 30
Junction City 43, Creswell 39
Klamath 66, Sisters 51
La Salle 76, North Medford 28
Mohawk 39, N. Clackamas Christian 26
North Lake 46, Prospect 36
Oakland 51, Reedsport 15
Powers/Pacific Co-op 68, Riddle 24
Regis 47, Crosshill Christian 27
Rogue Valley Adventist 35, Central Christian 30
Sheldon 49, Skyview, Wash. 45
Sheridan 64, Culver 54
Sherman 32, Mitchell/Spray 20
South Medford 62, Churchill 56
Trinity Lutheran 49, Hosanna Christian 44
Tualatin 77, Sunset 39
Wallowa 63, Pine Eagle 37
West Albany 70, Redmond 25
Weston-McEwen 33, Imbler 25
Westview 42, Summit 25
Willamette Valley Christian 39, Eddyville 27
Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational=
Bonanza 27, Myrtle Point 22
Oakridge 36, Mapleton 27
Banks Winter Shootout=
Clatskanie 56, Banks 32
La Grande 57, Madras 48
Molalla 62, McLoughlin 38
Yamhill-Carlton 45, Cascade 39
Chandler Prep New Year’s Classic=
Faith Bible 46, Higley, Ariz. 41
Crusader Classic New Year’s Invitational=
Amity 60, Blanchet Catholic 17
Columbia Christian 43, Dayton 42
Gervais 43, Burns 34
Monroe 39, Nyssa 34
North Marion 58, Horizon Christian Tualatin 23
Portland Christian 50, Oregon Episcopal 34
Santiam 32, Portland Adventist 21
St. Paul 48, Salem Academy 29
Sutherlin 41, Kennedy 30
Western Christian High School 44, Umatilla 24
Denali Auto Glass/Pepsi Invitational=
Anchorage Christian, Alaska 92, Astoria 65
Legacy Winter Basketball Festival=
Putnam 53, Dominguez, Calif. 50
North Valley Winter Blast=
Brookings-Harbor 52, South Umpqua 45
North Valley 42, Douglas 37
Roby’s Invitational=
Vernonia 47, Estacada 37
SCTC Holiday Classic=
Mannahouse Christian 37, Seaside 29
Ridgeview 45, Cottage Grove 37
Valley Catholic 49, Stayton 37
Warrenton 44, Woodburn 41
Toledo Holiday Tournament=
Central Linn 50, Union 27
Harrisburg 61, Knappa 24
Illinois Valley 27, Neah-Kah-Nie 22
Toledo 73, Waldport 50
Wilsonville Tournament=
Wilsonville 63, Liberty 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/