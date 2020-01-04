Skip to Content
Saturday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 54, Cove 27

Ashland 64, Phoenix 57

Baker 71, Vale 43

Banks 61, Dallas 40

Central Christian 38, Rogue Valley Adventist 22

Coquille 76, Colton 28

Crosshill Christian 65, Regis 57

Eddyville 61, Willamette Valley Christian 43

Elgin 69, Four Rivers Community School 26

Glide 55, Days Creek 39

Grant Union 48, Enterprise 30

Hanford, Wash. 71, Hermiston 56

Heppner 61, Irrigon 44

Horizon Christian Hood River 55, St. Stephens Academy 53, OT

Ione/Arlington 68, Dufur 64, OT

Jefferson 67, Crow 30

Joseph 53, Country Christian 25

Junction City 50, Creswell 48

Klamath 48, Sisters 40

Mannahouse Christian 55, Charles Wright Academy, Wash. 50

N. Clackamas Christian 58, Mohawk 50

North Douglas 49, Umpqua Valley Christian 39

Oakland 51, Reedsport 15

Paisley 73, Chiloquin 51

Pine Eagle 42, Wallowa 31

Powder Valley 69, Council, Idaho 53

Sheridan 61, Culver 50

Sherman 50, Mitchell/Spray 49

South Salem 67, North Medford 49

South Wasco County 91, Echo 23

Stanfield 50, Pilot Rock 31

Triad School 63, Gilchrist 17

Trinity Lutheran 59, Hosanna Christian 32

Ukiah/Long Creek Co-op 81, Burnt River 31

Warrenton 56, Astoria 34

West Albany 54, Redmond 39

Weston-McEwen 57, Imbler 45

Westview 55, South Medford 39

Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational=

Mapleton 51, Bonanza 35

Siuslaw 111, Alsea 31

Crusader Classic New Year’s Invitational=

Amity 61, Columbia Christian 59

Cascade Christian 64, Gervais 37

Catlin Gabel 60, Burns 48

Dayton 51, Blanchet Catholic 39

Monroe 62, Portland Christian 57

North Marion 68, Kennedy 54

Portland Adventist 57, Horizon Christian Hood River 57

Salem Academy 58, Sutherlin 49

Santiam 58, Nyssa 53

Umatilla 91, St. Paul 41

Elkton Tip-Off Classic=

North Douglas 59, Hosanna Christian 32

Energy Classic=

Championship=

South Eugene 66, Desert Oasis, Nev. 53

Fifth Place=

Benson 57, Miramonte, Calif. 49

Les Schwab “The Eight” Tournament=

Consolation Championship=

Sherwood 92, Sandy 56

Consolation=

De La Salle 80, Western Christian High School 72

Third Place=

Tigard 63, Sunset 56

North Valley Winter Blast=

Brookings-Harbor 71, South Umpqua 55

North Valley 64, Douglas 33

Roby’s Invitational=

Estacada 43, McLoughlin 36, OT

SCTC Holiday Classic=

Gladstone 64, Molalla 42

Ridgeview 60, Ontario 44

Stayton 51, Woodburn 45

Valley Catholic 45, North Salem 42

Toledo Holiday Tournament=

Illinois Valley 56, Central Linn 42

Knappa 59, Harrisburg 26

Toledo 92, Waldport 24

Union 47, Neah-Kah-Nie 36

Westchester Showcase=

Westchester, Calif. 41, Lake Oswego 34

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 58, Weiser, Idaho 33

Beaverton 65, Central Catholic 27

Chiloquin 33, Paisley 25

Coquille 56, Colton 39

Country Christian 40, Joseph 29

Cove 39, Adrian 29

Dufur 63, Ione/Arlington 33

Echo 56, South Wasco County 41

Elgin 75, Four Rivers Community School 5

Elkton 50, Yoncalla 35

Enterprise 43, Grant Union 24

Franklin 63, Roseburg 53

Fruitland, Idaho 34, Vale 31

Gilchrist 34, Triad School 26

Heppner 49, Irrigon 32

Hermiston 73, Hanford, Wash. 63

Jefferson 59, Crow 10

Jesuit 42, Grants Pass 30

Junction City 43, Creswell 39

Klamath 66, Sisters 51

La Salle 76, North Medford 28

Mohawk 39, N. Clackamas Christian 26

North Lake 46, Prospect 36

Oakland 51, Reedsport 15

Powers/Pacific Co-op 68, Riddle 24

Regis 47, Crosshill Christian 27

Rogue Valley Adventist 35, Central Christian 30

Sheldon 49, Skyview, Wash. 45

Sheridan 64, Culver 54

Sherman 32, Mitchell/Spray 20

South Medford 62, Churchill 56

Trinity Lutheran 49, Hosanna Christian 44

Tualatin 77, Sunset 39

Wallowa 63, Pine Eagle 37

West Albany 70, Redmond 25

Weston-McEwen 33, Imbler 25

Westview 42, Summit 25

Willamette Valley Christian 39, Eddyville 27

Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational=

Bonanza 27, Myrtle Point 22

Oakridge 36, Mapleton 27

Banks Winter Shootout=

Clatskanie 56, Banks 32

La Grande 57, Madras 48

Molalla 62, McLoughlin 38

Yamhill-Carlton 45, Cascade 39

Chandler Prep New Year’s Classic=

Faith Bible 46, Higley, Ariz. 41

Crusader Classic New Year’s Invitational=

Amity 60, Blanchet Catholic 17

Columbia Christian 43, Dayton 42

Gervais 43, Burns 34

Monroe 39, Nyssa 34

North Marion 58, Horizon Christian Tualatin 23

Portland Christian 50, Oregon Episcopal 34

Santiam 32, Portland Adventist 21

St. Paul 48, Salem Academy 29

Sutherlin 41, Kennedy 30

Western Christian High School 44, Umatilla 24

Denali Auto Glass/Pepsi Invitational=

Anchorage Christian, Alaska 92, Astoria 65

Legacy Winter Basketball Festival=

Putnam 53, Dominguez, Calif. 50

North Valley Winter Blast=

Brookings-Harbor 52, South Umpqua 45

North Valley 42, Douglas 37

Roby’s Invitational=

Vernonia 47, Estacada 37

SCTC Holiday Classic=

Mannahouse Christian 37, Seaside 29

Ridgeview 45, Cottage Grove 37

Valley Catholic 49, Stayton 37

Warrenton 44, Woodburn 41

Toledo Holiday Tournament=

Central Linn 50, Union 27

Harrisburg 61, Knappa 24

Illinois Valley 27, Neah-Kah-Nie 22

Toledo 73, Waldport 50

Wilsonville Tournament=

Wilsonville 63, Liberty 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

AP - Oregon-Northwest

The Associated Press

