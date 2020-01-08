Malaga coach Victor Sanchez suspended over explicit video, says he is victim of ‘harassment and extortion’

Sports

Spanish soccer club Malaga has suspended head coach Victor Sanchez after an explicit video of him appeared on social media.

The 43-year-old former Spain international wrote on his Twitter account that he had been the victim of blackmail and that the case is being investigated by the police.

“I want to report that I am being the subject of a crime against my privacy with harassment and extortion,” Sanchez said. “The matter is in the hands of the police and I’m obliged to follow their instructions.

“I want to inform you that sharing or spreading intimate content of any person without consent is also a crime, either through social media or messages or in any other way, according to article 197 of the Criminal Code with penalties for those who share personal content without consent of the affected person.

“Thank you for your understanding and support.”

Malaga, which is 16th in Spain’s second tier, says it has suspended Sánchez until it completes a full investigation.

“In relation to the events that have recently been discovered, and which have not as yet been verified, Malaga CF immediately suspends coach Víctor Sanchez del Amo from his duties until a full investigation is carried out,” the statement read.

“We will disclose further information once the facts have been clarified.”