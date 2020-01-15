Jadon Sancho criticized by German media for dining on $240 gold-plated steak

Sports

Yachts, a private jet and … a gold-plated steak.

Borussia Dortmund wonder kid Jadon Sancho has drawn the ire of German media for publishing a video on his Instagram showcasing his recent holiday.

The 19-year-old capped off his trip to Dubai by dining on a golden steak at Nusr-Et Steakhouse, made famous by Turkish butcher Nusret Gökçe — otherwise known as Salt Bae.

German newspaper Die Welt claimed the chef’s trademark dish was “digestible, no question, it’s just extremely damn hard for the public to digest.”

Rival paper Bild dedicated its entire Tuesday front page to Sancho’s slick Instagram video, which also featured him feeding giraffe at the zoo, jumping off a yacht and riding a jet ski, saying the teenager had “ruined his reputation.”

The winger isn’t the first Bundesliga player to be rebuked by German media for eating a gold steak.

In January 2019, then-Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery was fined by the club for his expletive-laden response to the criticism he received for his visit to Salt Bae’s restaurant.

“Let’s begin with the envious, the angry, born surely because of a broken condom,” was Ribery’s response to critics. “F— your mothers, your grandmothers and even your family tree. I owe you nothing.”

The German media is renowned for getting worked up over players showing off their wealth, previously coming down hard on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his collection of cars.