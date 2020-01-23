China’s Qiang Wang eliminates Serena Williams from Australian Open

Sports

China’s Qiang Wang has eliminated 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams from the Australian Open, defeating the decorated American in three sets 6-4, 6-7 and 7-5 in Melbourne on Friday.

On social media, fans hailed Wang’s performance, describing it as a masterclass. The 28-year-old athlete, from the Chinese port city of Tianjin, was the number 27 seed heading in to the tournament. She will now face off against Tunisian national Ons Jabeur in the fourth round on Saturday.

Williams’ exit marks the first time she has failed to advance past the third round at Melbourne Park since 2006. She falls to 108-5 in her career during the first week of hardcourt majors.

Friday’s stunning defeat also extends Williams’ drought without a major championship since she last won the Australian Open in 2017 while pregnant with daughter Alexis Olympia.

Williams, 38, who two weeks ago won her first WTA title since 2017, remains one Grand Slam title away from tying Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24. Her next chance to equal Court’s record will be at the French Open in May.