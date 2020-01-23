Thursday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Columbia Christian 61, Nestucca 40
Crane 73, Harper 32
Crow 45, Alsea 19
De La Salle 69, Portland Adventist 47
Gervais 49, Delphian High School 44
Hood River 60, Ridgeview 53
Knappa 59, Gaston 29
Mannahouse Christian 71, Vernonia 38
Mapleton 48, Eddyville 37
McNary 51, Mountain View 50
Mohawk 61, Triangle Lake 20
Perrydale 72, Oregon School for Deaf 36
Portland Christian 49, Neah-Kah-Nie 40
Riverdale 75, Westside Christian 58
Santiam 50, Sheridan 47
Sherman 55, Monument/Dayville 27
St. Stephens Academy 40, C.S. Lewis 30
Summit 62, Bend 49
Trinity 46, Grand View Christian 42
Trinity Lutheran 67, Rogue Valley Adventist 32
Western Christian High School 77, Culver 36
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alsea 45, Crow 25
Bend 62, Summit 35
Crane 72, Harper 8
Damascus Christian 52, Portland Waldorf 22
Eddyville 51, Mapleton 27
Gervais 48, North Douglas 30
Hidden Valley 77, Klamath 29
Mohawk 56, Triangle Lake 20
Mountain View 40, McNary 39
Nestucca 44, Columbia Christian 40
Perrydale 48, Oregon School for Deaf 20
Portland Adventist 39, De La Salle 27
Portland Christian 44, Neah-Kah-Nie 30
Riverdale 55, Westside Christian 28
Rogue Valley Adventist 49, Trinity Lutheran 42
Sherman 36, Monument/Dayville 32
Siletz Valley Early College 49, McKenzie 17
South Salem 67, McKay 37
St. Stephens Academy 49, C.S. Lewis 14
Trinity 28, Grand View Christian 19
Vernonia 31, Mannahouse Christian 21
West Salem 75, Sprague 29
Western Christian High School 47, Culver 31
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/