Thursday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Columbia Christian 61, Nestucca 40

Crane 73, Harper 32

Crow 45, Alsea 19

De La Salle 69, Portland Adventist 47

Gervais 49, Delphian High School 44

Hood River 60, Ridgeview 53

Knappa 59, Gaston 29

Mannahouse Christian 71, Vernonia 38

Mapleton 48, Eddyville 37

McNary 51, Mountain View 50

Mohawk 61, Triangle Lake 20

Perrydale 72, Oregon School for Deaf 36

Portland Christian 49, Neah-Kah-Nie 40

Riverdale 75, Westside Christian 58

Santiam 50, Sheridan 47

Sherman 55, Monument/Dayville 27

St. Stephens Academy 40, C.S. Lewis 30

Summit 62, Bend 49

Trinity 46, Grand View Christian 42

Trinity Lutheran 67, Rogue Valley Adventist 32

Western Christian High School 77, Culver 36

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alsea 45, Crow 25

Bend 62, Summit 35

Crane 72, Harper 8

Damascus Christian 52, Portland Waldorf 22

Eddyville 51, Mapleton 27

Gervais 48, North Douglas 30

Hidden Valley 77, Klamath 29

Mohawk 56, Triangle Lake 20

Mountain View 40, McNary 39

Nestucca 44, Columbia Christian 40

Perrydale 48, Oregon School for Deaf 20

Portland Adventist 39, De La Salle 27

Portland Christian 44, Neah-Kah-Nie 30

Riverdale 55, Westside Christian 28

Rogue Valley Adventist 49, Trinity Lutheran 42

Sherman 36, Monument/Dayville 32

Siletz Valley Early College 49, McKenzie 17

South Salem 67, McKay 37

St. Stephens Academy 49, C.S. Lewis 14

Trinity 28, Grand View Christian 19

Vernonia 31, Mannahouse Christian 21

West Salem 75, Sprague 29

Western Christian High School 47, Culver 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

