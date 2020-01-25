Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Updated
today at 10:23 pm
Published 10:01 pm

Saturday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

basketball generic 2

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 82, Glide 30

Central Christian 59, Gilchrist 37

Crosshill Christian 62, Mannahouse Christian 35

Culver 49, Delphian High School 39

De La Salle 66, Oregon Episcopal 46

Elgin 63, Pine Eagle 57

Four Rivers Community School 69, Burnt River 36

Gaston 48, Portland Christian 41

Grant 61, Franklin 56

Ione/Arlington 63, Condon/Wheeler 56

Jefferson PDX 81, Benson 50

Lakeview 90, Canyonville Christian 38

Lost River 56, Illinois Valley 34

McKay 57, Sprague 33

McKenzie 43, Alsea 40

McNary 61, Bend 50

Mitchell/Spray 61, Dufur 59

Molalla 56, Country Christian 35

Mountain View 56, West Salem 41

Neah-Kah-Nie 52, Faith Bible 44

Nixyaawii 71, Joseph 57

North Douglas 51, Days Creek 50

North Lake 30, Hosanna Christian 29

Nyssa 59, Irrigon 48

Paisley 72, Prospect 25

Pilot Rock 78, Weston-McEwen 43

Portland Adventist 59, Horizon Christian Tualatin 42

Powder Valley 94, Griswold 42

Prairie City 51, Jordan Valley 40

Riddle 62, Glendale 33

Riverside 51, Burns 26

Rogue River 76, Bonanza 71

Roosevelt 59, Cleveland 55

Sheridan 76, Colton 61

South Salem 77, Summit 61

Stanfield 67, Heppner 62

Triad School 51, Trinity Lutheran 43

Umpqua Valley Christian 54, Yoncalla 42

Union 38, Enterprise 21

Vale 54, Umatilla 52, OT

Wallowa 51, Cove 39

Westside Christian 52, Catlin Gabel 50

Wilson 67, Madison 66, OT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alsea 37, McKenzie 30

Baker 77, Ambrose, Idaho 13

Bend 41, McNary 21

Benson 89, Jefferson PDX 25

Bonanza 53, Rogue River 36

Burns 39, Riverside 22

Catlin Gabel 38, Westside Christian 31

Central Christian 33, Gilchrist 28

Cleveland 55, Roosevelt 43

Cove 52, Wallowa 41

Damascus Christian 49, South Wasco County 35

Dufur 59, Mitchell/Spray 20

Elgin 58, Pine Eagle 37

Faith Bible 58, Neah-Kah-Nie 31

Glide 40, Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 20

Grant 42, Franklin 31

Jordan Valley 61, Prairie City 42

Joseph 52, Nixyaawii 28

Lost River 35, Illinois Valley 27

McKay 57, Sprague 33

Miramonte, Calif. 74, Oregon City 46

Molalla 69, Country Christian 58

North Douglas 49, Days Creek 42

North Lake 54, Hosanna Christian 31

Nyssa 51, Irrigon 38

Oregon Episcopal 39, De La Salle 27

Paisley 62, Prospect 28

Pilot Rock 33, Weston-McEwen 32

Portland Adventist 52, Horizon Christian Tualatin 30

Portland Christian 64, Gaston 23

Powder Valley 41, Griswold 29

Riddle 47, Glendale 23

Rogue Valley Adventist 25, Chiloquin 13

South Salem 78, Summit 36

Stanfield 54, Heppner 20

Trinity Lutheran 39, Triad School 35

Union 33, Enterprise 32

Vale 51, Umatilla 37

West Salem 58, Mountain View 30

Wilson 42, Madison 32

Yoncalla 31, Siletz Valley Early College 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles