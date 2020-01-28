Roger Federer saves seven match points against Tennys Sandgren to reach Australian Open semifinals

Sports

He said after the match that he believes in miracles, and Roger Federer needed exactly that to stay alive at the Australian Open.

The Swiss saved seven match points against American Tennys Sandgren as he prevailed 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6 6-3 in an epic encounter on Rod Laver Arena.

Last week, Federer came from behind in a super tie break against John Millman, but this time his nerves were tested to a new extreme.

Hampered by a groin injury, he dug deep to claw his way out of a match that seemed beyond his reach in the fourth set, earning a semifinal against either defending champion Novak Djokovic or Canadian Milos Raonic.

“You’ve got to get lucky sometimes,” said Federer.

“In those seven match points you’re not under control. It may look that way but I was just hoping that he wasn’t going to smash the winner on that one point … I think I got incredibly lucky today.”

This was one that got away for Sandgren, ranked 100 in the world and playing in his second grand slam quarterfinal.

The 28-year-old, who had never lost a five set match before Tuesday’s encounter, had three match points on Federer’s serve at 5-4 in the fourth set and four more as he established a lead in the tie break that followed.

Federer had called for the physio when he trailed in the third set, but there were few signs that he was struggling towards the end of the match as he broke Sandgren at 3-2 in the fifth to see out the win.

“I’ve played a lot of tennis throughout my life and sometimes you feel a little bit funny,” said Federer.

“I was starting to feel my groin and my leg started to tighten up and i really struggled in defense. I don’t like calling the trainer ever because it’s a sign of weakness and all that stuff — I try not to show it.”

Federer, whose last grand slam title came in Melbourne in 2018, is bidding to win the Australian Open for the seventh time.