China’s national women’s soccer team quarantined in Brisbane hotel amid coronavirus fears

Sports

China’s national women’s soccer team has been quarantined in a Brisbane hotel until February 5 amid coronavirus fears.

The team is in Australia to play in an Olympic qualifying tournament, which had originally been due to be staged in Wuhan in China.

But as the Wuhan coronavirus spread across Asia and the rest of the world, the tournament was moved to Nanjing in China and then Sydney. At least 132 people are dead and more than 6,000 cases have been confirmed in mainland China.

The Chinese women’s team had flown to Brisbane in Queensland, Australia ahead of playing in the Sydney tournament, but is now being held at their hotel.

“We are working closely with the hotel and the 32 individuals concerned — who are all well and not showing symptoms — and we have Queensland Heath staff present at the hotel,” said Dr. Jeannette Young, Chief Health Officer at Queensland Health.

“The hotel is in the process of alerting other guests and staff and making suitable arrangements. We want to reassure the public, no one else in this hotel, including staff, is at risk.

“If any of the individuals begin to show symptoms, they will be transferred to a hospital, and any necessary contact tracing will take place.”

Queensland Health acted amid fears for the spread of the deadly coronavirus in Australia. There are 91 confirmed cases outside of China, including at least five in the US.

Australia has seven confirmed cases after a 44-year-old Chinese national in Queensland was found to have the illness.

The Chinese women’s team had been due to play Thailand on February 3, but will no longer be able to following their quarantine order.

A number of sporting events in China have already been postponed, cancelled or under threat.

The Chinese team’s quarantining of the marks the latest disruption in the sporting world caused by the coronavirus: