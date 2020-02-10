Dele Alli apologizes for coronavirus video

Sports

Soccer star Dele Alli has apologized for a video he posted on Snapchat about the coronavirus outbreak.

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder deleted the video he posted on Saturday in which he filmed himself wearing a face mask and appeared to mock an Asian man, according to PA Media.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos and features

The virus, which has spread from the Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed 910 people globally and infected more than 40,000.

“I just wanted to apologize on my behalf for the video I posted on Snapchat yesterday. It wasn’t funny and I realized that immediately and took it down,” 23-year-old Alli wrote on the Chinese social media site Weibo.

“I let myself down and the club. I don’t want you guys to have that impression of me because it wasn’t funny and I realized that straight away and took it down.

“It isn’t something that should be joked about. I’m sending all my love and all my thoughts and prayers with everyone in China.”

READ: ‘There’s a new king in town’ as Romelu Lukaku trumps Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Milan derby

The Tottenham team is currently on a mid-season break and next plays at Aston Villa in the Premier League on February 16.