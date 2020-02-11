National Hockey League game postponed after St. Louis Blues’ Jay Bouwmeester suffers ‘cardiac episode,’ general manager says

Sports

A National Hockey League game has been postponed after St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester suffered a “cardiac episode” and collapsed on the bench, the team’s general manager said in a statement.

“Thankfully, with the quick response of our medical trainers, Anaheim medical trainers and their physicians, they were able to stabilize Jay,” President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong said.

In a video of the collapse, Bouwmeester can be seen slumped over on the bench before he eventually falls forward and his teammates get help.

By the time he was transported to a local hospital, Bouwmeester was alert and able to move his extremities, Armstrong said. The 36-year-old player is now conscious and undergoing testing, according to the statement.

Bouwmeester holds the longest streak of consecutive games played by a defenseman in the league’s history — playing 737 games between 2004 to 2014, according to his bio on the team’s website.

At just 16 years old, he represented Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2000, becoming the youngest player at the time to represent the country there.

The Missouri team was playing against the California-based Anaheim Ducks. The game was postponed to a later date, the teams said on Twitter. The NHL said a decision on the date of the game will be made in the near future.

“Our thoughts and best wishes are with Jay’s family and the entire Blues organization during this time,” the Ducks said on Twitter.