Mohamed Salah and Liverpool to decide whether star participates at Tokyo 2020

Mohamed Salah could miss the start of the Engish Premier League next season as his potential involvement at Tokyo 2020 hangs in the balance.

The Olympic football tournament is predominantly an Under-23 competition but each country is permitted to include three overage players.

The final is scheduled for August 8, the same day the new EPL season is due to start.

Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa said that “no decision has been made yet” in a tweet about his player’s involvement, though Egyptian Olympic team coach Shawky Gharib told Reuters that he had included the Liverpool forward in his provisional 50-man squad,

Egypt’s final 18-man squad won’t be confirmed until June.

“We cannot force Salah to participate with us because FIFA regulations do not compel him to participate,” Gharib told Reuters.

“Salah is one of the top three players in the world and any team hopes to have a player of his capabilities and skills in the squad.”

‘No decision has been made’

Salah has been a pivotal member of Liverpool’s success in recent years, helping his side win the Champions League last season.

He has 14 league goals in the current campaign which has the Reds 22 points clear at the top of the table as it chases its first league title in 30 years.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he hopes to have his full squad available for the next preseason but admitted that may be difficult ahead of a busy international schedule.

In addition to the Olympic Games, players will be participating in Euro 2020 and Copa America during the off season.

“No decision has been made yet. Noting to really say about it but what I have to say to Mo [Salah], I will say it to Mo,” Klopp said in a media conference in January.

“The Olympic Games is a wonderful tournament but it would be not so cool. So far there is no decision.”

Liverpool’s players have been enjoying a two-week midwinter break and the Liverpool boss has been vocal about how many games — both at club and international level — are now in the football calendar.

Runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool next play Norwich on Saturday.