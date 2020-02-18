Tuesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barlow 101, Reynolds 44
Benson 61, Madison 47
Cascade 51, Sweet Home 48, OT
Central Catholic 60, Sandy 59
Churchill 77, Willamette 55
Clackamas 81, David Douglas 67
Cleveland 61, Lincoln 49
Condon/Wheeler 53, Horizon Christian Hood River 46
Corbett 58, Molalla 55
Crater 68, Ashland 49
Crook County 73, Hood River 57
Crow 38, McKenzie 26
Dayton 72, Amity 52
East Linn Christian 47, Regis 34
Forest Grove 61, Glencoe 42
Gladstone 70, Madras 56
Grand View Christian 51, C.S. Lewis 39
Grant 57, Wilson 46
Grants Pass 64, South Medford 63
Gresham 96, Centennial 66
Henley 41, Hidden Valley 31
Jefferson PDX 76, Franklin 61
Jesuit 56, Aloha 45
Klamath 59, North Valley 54
La Salle 68, Milwaukie 66
Livingstone 60, Oregon School for Deaf 50
Marist 87, Cottage Grove 43
Marshfield 65, Elmira 44
McLoughlin 58, Ontario 44
McNary 67, Mountain View 49
Newberg 68, Century 63
North Marion 78, Estacada 50
North Salem 54, Central 51
Parkrose 65, Putnam 57
Pendleton 73, Redmond 53
Seaside 64, Tillamook 40
Sheldon 63, North Medford 59, OT
Sherwood 85, Liberty 67
Silverton 93, Dallas 40
Siuslaw 43, Junction City 37
South Albany 55, Lebanon 39
South Eugene 58, Roseburg 49
Southridge 65, Mountainside 47
Springfield 46, North Bend 32
St. Helens 61, Hillsboro 50
St. Paul 51, Falls City 48
Stayton 44, Sisters 32
Summit 80, Bend 35
The Dalles 54, Ridgeview 42
Tigard 71, Lakeridge 48
Umpqua Valley Christian 54, Camas Valley 33
Warrenton 52, Clatskanie 48
West Albany 66, Corvallis 52
West Linn 71, Canby 57
West Salem 69, Sprague 62
Westview 63, Sunset 48
Willamette Valley Christian 50, Jewell 39
Wilsonville 88, Scappoose 28
Woodburn 51, Newport 44
Yamhill-Carlton 78, Blanchet Catholic 73
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bend 63, Summit 37
Benson 77, Madison 46
Cascade 45, Sweet Home 33
Centennial 59, Gresham 19
Central Catholic 81, Sandy 52
Churchill 61, Willamette 38
Clackamas 50, David Douglas 36
Colton 43, Santiam 38
Crater 64, Ashland 31
Crook County 56, Hood River 25
Crosshill Christian 39, C.S. Lewis 14
De La Salle 36, Horizon Christian Tualatin 32
Forest Grove 53, Glencoe 42
Franklin 66, Jefferson PDX 42
Grant 46, Wilson 29
Hidden Valley 68, Henley 64, OT
Hillsboro 71, St. Helens 51
Jesuit 60, Aloha 29
Klamath 59, North Valley 54
La Salle 71, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 42
Liberty 51, Sherwood 46
Lincoln 49, Cleveland 31
Livingstone 36, Oregon School for Deaf 15
Marist 34, Cottage Grove 31
Marshfield 32, Elmira 26
Mazama 42, Phoenix 28
McLoughlin 38, Ontario 22
Molalla 51, Corbett 35
Mountain View 46, McNary 42
Newberg 39, Century 32
Oakland 34, Jefferson PDX 33
Oregon City 42, Tualatin 27
Pendleton 55, Redmond 28
Reynolds 50, David Douglas 36
Ridgeview 52, The Dalles 40
Riverside 33, Umatilla 28
Sheldon 65, North Medford 24
Silverton 57, Dallas 14
South Eugene 58, Roseburg 30
South Medford 68, Grants Pass 20
Southridge 65, Mountainside 47
Springfield 34, North Bend 24
St. Mary’s Academy 52, Lake Oswego 23
St. Paul 74, Falls City 26
Stayton 40, Sisters 24
Tigard 63, Lakeridge 50
Valley Catholic 54, Astoria 47
Warrenton 38, Taft 20
West Albany 49, Corvallis 48
West Linn 57, Canby 33
West Salem 68, Sprague 33
Westview 56, Sunset 37
Willamette Valley Christian 34, Jewell 15
Wilsonville 69, Scappoose 49
Woodburn 54, Newport 34
Yamhill-Carlton 49, South Umpqua 41
