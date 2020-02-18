Skip to Content
February 18, 2020 10:13 pm
Published 10:01 pm

Tuesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barlow 101, Reynolds 44

Benson 61, Madison 47

Cascade 51, Sweet Home 48, OT

Central Catholic 60, Sandy 59

Churchill 77, Willamette 55

Clackamas 81, David Douglas 67

Cleveland 61, Lincoln 49

Condon/Wheeler 53, Horizon Christian Hood River 46

Corbett 58, Molalla 55

Crater 68, Ashland 49

Crook County 73, Hood River 57

Crow 38, McKenzie 26

Dayton 72, Amity 52

East Linn Christian 47, Regis 34

Forest Grove 61, Glencoe 42

Gladstone 70, Madras 56

Grand View Christian 51, C.S. Lewis 39

Grant 57, Wilson 46

Grants Pass 64, South Medford 63

Gresham 96, Centennial 66

Henley 41, Hidden Valley 31

Jefferson PDX 76, Franklin 61

Jesuit 56, Aloha 45

Klamath 59, North Valley 54

La Salle 68, Milwaukie 66

Livingstone 60, Oregon School for Deaf 50

Marist 87, Cottage Grove 43

Marshfield 65, Elmira 44

McLoughlin 58, Ontario 44

McNary 67, Mountain View 49

Newberg 68, Century 63

North Marion 78, Estacada 50

North Salem 54, Central 51

Parkrose 65, Putnam 57

Pendleton 73, Redmond 53

Seaside 64, Tillamook 40

Sheldon 63, North Medford 59, OT

Sherwood 85, Liberty 67

Silverton 93, Dallas 40

Siuslaw 43, Junction City 37

South Albany 55, Lebanon 39

South Eugene 58, Roseburg 49

Southridge 65, Mountainside 47

Springfield 46, North Bend 32

St. Helens 61, Hillsboro 50

St. Paul 51, Falls City 48

Stayton 44, Sisters 32

Summit 80, Bend 35

The Dalles 54, Ridgeview 42

Tigard 71, Lakeridge 48

Umpqua Valley Christian 54, Camas Valley 33

Warrenton 52, Clatskanie 48

West Albany 66, Corvallis 52

West Linn 71, Canby 57

West Salem 69, Sprague 62

Westview 63, Sunset 48

Willamette Valley Christian 50, Jewell 39

Wilsonville 88, Scappoose 28

Woodburn 51, Newport 44

Yamhill-Carlton 78, Blanchet Catholic 73

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bend 63, Summit 37

Benson 77, Madison 46

Cascade 45, Sweet Home 33

Centennial 59, Gresham 19

Central Catholic 81, Sandy 52

Churchill 61, Willamette 38

Clackamas 50, David Douglas 36

Colton 43, Santiam 38

Crater 64, Ashland 31

Crook County 56, Hood River 25

Crosshill Christian 39, C.S. Lewis 14

De La Salle 36, Horizon Christian Tualatin 32

Forest Grove 53, Glencoe 42

Franklin 66, Jefferson PDX 42

Grant 46, Wilson 29

Hidden Valley 68, Henley 64, OT

Hillsboro 71, St. Helens 51

Jesuit 60, Aloha 29

Klamath 59, North Valley 54

La Salle 71, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 42

Liberty 51, Sherwood 46

Lincoln 49, Cleveland 31

Livingstone 36, Oregon School for Deaf 15

Marist 34, Cottage Grove 31

Marshfield 32, Elmira 26

Mazama 42, Phoenix 28

McLoughlin 38, Ontario 22

Molalla 51, Corbett 35

Mountain View 46, McNary 42

Newberg 39, Century 32

Oakland 34, Jefferson PDX 33

Oregon City 42, Tualatin 27

Pendleton 55, Redmond 28

Reynolds 50, David Douglas 36

Ridgeview 52, The Dalles 40

Riverside 33, Umatilla 28

Sheldon 65, North Medford 24

Silverton 57, Dallas 14

South Eugene 58, Roseburg 30

South Medford 68, Grants Pass 20

Southridge 65, Mountainside 47

Springfield 34, North Bend 24

St. Mary’s Academy 52, Lake Oswego 23

St. Paul 74, Falls City 26

Stayton 40, Sisters 24

Tigard 63, Lakeridge 50

Valley Catholic 54, Astoria 47

Warrenton 38, Taft 20

West Albany 49, Corvallis 48

West Linn 57, Canby 33

West Salem 68, Sprague 33

Westview 56, Sunset 37

Willamette Valley Christian 34, Jewell 15

Wilsonville 69, Scappoose 49

Woodburn 54, Newport 34

Yamhill-Carlton 49, South Umpqua 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

