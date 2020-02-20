Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi charged with criminal offenses in FIFA case

Sports

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been charged in Switzerland for criminal offenses around the awarding of media rights for various World Cups and Confederations Cups.

Former FIFA secretary general Jerôme Valcke has been charged by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) with accepting bribes, several counts of aggravated criminal mismanagement and falsifying documents, while Al-Khelaifi has been charged with inciting Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement.

A third accused, an unnamed business man, has also been charged with bribery.

Al-Khelaifi is also the chairman of BeIN Media Group, a sports and entertainment network based in Qatar.

