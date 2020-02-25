Tuesday’s Oregon high school basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland 62, Springfield 55
Banks 44, Seaside 42
Century 66, Forest Grove 55
Churchill 61, Crater 48
Cleveland 45, Franklin 42
Crescent Valley 55, Dallas 24
Gladstone 58, North Marion 54
Glencoe 62, Newberg 55
Grants Pass 60, Roseburg 57, OT
Henley 56, North Valley 39
Hidden Valley 74, Phoenix 64
Hood River 64, The Dalles 55
Jefferson PDX 96, Madison 44
Klamath 57, Mazama 48
Lebanon 58, West Albany 47
Liberty 58, McMinnville 43
Lincoln 63, Wilson 60
Mountain View 82, McKay 42
North Eugene 84, Eagle Point 37
North Medford 68, South Medford 57
Parkrose 59, Hillsboro 37
Pendleton 95, Ridgeview 58
Philomath 40, Woodburn 36
Roosevelt 71, Benson 41
South Albany 69, Central 49
South Eugene 50, Sheldon 48
South Salem 59, Bend 53
Sprague 69, McNary 41
St. Helens 59, Putnam 47
Stayton 50, Cascade 47
Summit 68, West Salem 59
Sweet Home 60, Newport 50
Willamette 74, Thurston 48
Wilsonville 78, Milwaukie 58
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland 52, Springfield 37
Benson 79, Roosevelt 37
Cascade 49, Stayton 40
Central 53, South Albany 36
Churchill 43, Crater 36
Crescent Valley 73, Dallas 35
Forest Grove 52, Century 44
Franklin 52, Cleveland 50
Glencoe 70, Newberg 42
Grants Pass 42, Roseburg 26
Henley 58, North Valley 29
Hidden Valley 48, Phoenix 38
Hillsboro 67, Parkrose 37
La Salle 76, Scappoose 19
Lebanon 58, West Albany 47
Liberty 61, McMinnville 47
Lincoln 38, Wilson 34
Madison 47, Jefferson PDX 24
Mazama 58, Klamath 35
McKay 37, Mountain View 35
McNary 62, Sprague 32
Pendleton 60, Ridgeview 52
Perrydale 49, Southwest Christian 32
Philomath 83, Woodburn 58
Putnam 74, St. Helens 55
Sheldon 59, South Eugene 52, OT
Silverton 82, North Salem 24
Sweet Home 56, Newport 37
The Dalles 56, Hood River 25
Thurston 47, Willamette 38
Valley Catholic 55, Banks 25
West Salem 62, Summit 30
Wilsonville 64, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 45
OSAA Playoffs=
Class 1A=
First Round=
Country Christian 69, South Wasco County 52
Days Creek 42, Paisley 26
Echo 49, Elgin 36
Elkton 61, Eddyville 28
Livingstone 60, Triangle Lake 34
Powder Valley 47, Jordan Valley 31
Prairie City 42, Chiloquin 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
