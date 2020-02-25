Skip to Content
today at 11:17 pm
Published 10:35 pm

Tuesday’s Oregon high school basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland 62, Springfield 55

Banks 44, Seaside 42

Century 66, Forest Grove 55

Churchill 61, Crater 48

Cleveland 45, Franklin 42

Crescent Valley 55, Dallas 24

Gladstone 58, North Marion 54

Glencoe 62, Newberg 55

Grants Pass 60, Roseburg 57, OT

Henley 56, North Valley 39

Hidden Valley 74, Phoenix 64

Hood River 64, The Dalles 55

Jefferson PDX 96, Madison 44

Klamath 57, Mazama 48

Lebanon 58, West Albany 47

Liberty 58, McMinnville 43

Lincoln 63, Wilson 60

Mountain View 82, McKay 42

North Eugene 84, Eagle Point 37

North Medford 68, South Medford 57

Parkrose 59, Hillsboro 37

Pendleton 95, Ridgeview 58

Philomath 40, Woodburn 36

Roosevelt 71, Benson 41

South Albany 69, Central 49

South Eugene 50, Sheldon 48

South Salem 59, Bend 53

Sprague 69, McNary 41

St. Helens 59, Putnam 47

Stayton 50, Cascade 47

Summit 68, West Salem 59

Sweet Home 60, Newport 50

Willamette 74, Thurston 48

Wilsonville 78, Milwaukie 58

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland 52, Springfield 37

Benson 79, Roosevelt 37

Cascade 49, Stayton 40

Central 53, South Albany 36

Churchill 43, Crater 36

Crescent Valley 73, Dallas 35

Forest Grove 52, Century 44

Franklin 52, Cleveland 50

Glencoe 70, Newberg 42

Grants Pass 42, Roseburg 26

Henley 58, North Valley 29

Hidden Valley 48, Phoenix 38

Hillsboro 67, Parkrose 37

La Salle 76, Scappoose 19

Lebanon 58, West Albany 47

Liberty 61, McMinnville 47

Lincoln 38, Wilson 34

Madison 47, Jefferson PDX 24

Mazama 58, Klamath 35

McKay 37, Mountain View 35

McNary 62, Sprague 32

Pendleton 60, Ridgeview 52

Perrydale 49, Southwest Christian 32

Philomath 83, Woodburn 58

Putnam 74, St. Helens 55

Sheldon 59, South Eugene 52, OT

Silverton 82, North Salem 24

Sweet Home 56, Newport 37

The Dalles 56, Hood River 25

Thurston 47, Willamette 38

Valley Catholic 55, Banks 25

West Salem 62, Summit 30

Wilsonville 64, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 45

OSAA Playoffs=

Class 1A=

First Round=

Country Christian 69, South Wasco County 52

Days Creek 42, Paisley 26

Echo 49, Elgin 36

Elkton 61, Eddyville 28

Livingstone 60, Triangle Lake 34

Powder Valley 47, Jordan Valley 31

Prairie City 42, Chiloquin 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

AP - Oregon-Northwest

The Associated Press

