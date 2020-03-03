IOC President Thomas Bach looks forward to ‘successful’ Tokyo 2020

Sports

Olympics chief Thomas Bach says Games organizers are preparing for a “successful” Tokyo 2020 despite the ongoing worries around coronavirus.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) president was speaking at an Executive Board meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland Tuesday to discuss the threat of the virus, which has killed more than 3,100 people — the vast majority of those in Asia — and infected more than 90,000 in 70 different countries or territories.

Both the IOC and Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizers have repeatedly stressed that this summer’s Games will go ahead as planned from July 24 to August 9.

On a media call last Thursday, Bach insisted he “will not add fuel to the flames of speculation” when it came to questions over postponing this summer’s Games or exploring alternatives.

“The IOC, in cooperation with all the authorities and the National Olympic Committees (NOCs), is fully committed to a successful Olympic Games in Tokyo starting on the 24 July,” he said.

According to a programme schedule for the IOC meeting, Tokyo 2020 organizers will deliver a status report on preparations Wednesday before Bach holds an official press conference.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is advising the IOC and Tokyo 2020 officials, and this past week Dr. Michael Ryan, executive director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, said “no decision has or will be taken in the near term regarding the future of the Olympics.”