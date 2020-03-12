Real Madrid teams in quarantine as La Liga suspended

Sports

Spanish top-flight football matches in Spain have been suspended as Real Madrid’s football and basketball teams were put into quarantine amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

Real Madrid took the quarantine decision after one of the club’s basketball players tested positive for coronavirus.

“We have initiated the recommendations to start a quarantine for both the basketball team and the football team, given that the two teams share facilities in the Training Center,” a Real Madrid statement said.

“We have also decided to close the facilities of our training center and we recommended that all Real Madrid personnel who work in the training center quarantine themselves.”

Following the Real Madrid decision, La Liga organizers confirmed in a statement on Thursday that all matches in Spain’s top and second division will be suspended for the next two matchdays.

La Liga said it will “revaluate” the situation following the completion of quarantine “mandated by the affected clubs and other possible situations that could arise.”

“Considering the circumstances known this morning, referring to the quarantine established by Real Madrid and the possible positives of players in other clubs, La Liga considers that the threshold has been met to follow through with the next phase of the protocol against COVID-19,” a La Liga statement said.

The league added that it had notified the clubs, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the national sports ministry of the postponements.

Second in La Liga, Real Madrid is due to face English side Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday March 17.

However, doubts will now be raised as to whether that game can go ahead as planned. CNN has reached out to European football’s governing body, UEFA, for clarity on the status of the game but is yet to receive a response.

Elsewhere, the spread of the coronavirus pandemic has caused huge disruption to football across the globe.

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is staying in Maderia, Portugal after a Juventus teammate tested positive for COVID-19.

Defender Daniele Rugani said he was “fine” after he became the first Serie A player to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

Serie A has already been postponed until April 3 after the country’s prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, issued a country-wide lockdown on Monday, including a ban being put in place on public gatherings.

Champions League and Europa League ties have been played without fans in attendance, while Manchester City’s game with Arsenal was also postponed.

The novel coronavirus has infected around 125,000 people worldwide, killing 4,607, according to CNN’s tally.