Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho and a number of players flout social distancing rules

Sports

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho and a number of his star players have been pictured flouting social distancing regulations by training in a local north London park.

Pictures appeared on social media of Mourinho holding a makeshift training session for midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, whilst Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were seen running together in breach of the two-meter requirement.

The club did not respond to CNN for comment, but a statement released to the BBC read: “All of our players have been reminded to respect social distancing when exercising outdoors. We shall continue to reinforce this message.”

The UK is struggling to cope with the ever-increasing coronavirus crisis.

There are at least 55,242 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 6,159 deaths, according to the latest figures.

The UK government has urged people to stay at home and to only leave the house if necessary.

People are permitted to exercise in local parks once a day but only with a member of their own household.

READ: Kyle Walker sorry for hosting party ‘with two sex workers’ while urging fans to stay at home

London Mayor Sadiq Khan was critical of the club for appearing to flout government guidelines and called for both players and staff to act as role models.

“My concern is people, particularly children, who may support Spurs or may follow football may watch these images, pick up a paper or watch the internet, and think if it’s okay for them, why isn’t it okay for me?” he told “BBC Breakfast” on Wednesday.

“I don’t think it is necessary to be training in close proximity with another player who may be carrying the virus.

“What you’re doing is inadvertently, unintentionally, potentially spreading the virus. You shouldn’t be doing that.”

Videos of players taking virtual gym classes have recently appeared on Tottenham’s social media accounts with the club urging followers to #StayAtHome.

Last month, Mourinho had been helping out at a local food bank amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Spurs have also recently been criticized for their decision to furlough some non-playing staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those employees affected will receive 80% of their salary through a financial rescue scheme introduced by the government.

The club’s chairman Daniel Levy is now being urged to reverse his decision as runaway league leaders Liverpool has already done.