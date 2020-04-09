Steph Curry made a morale-boosting call to coronavirus nurses

Sports

Steph Curry raised the spirits of a group of coronavirus nurses in Oakland, California, when he surprised them with a FaceTime call Tuesday.

Shelby Delaney, an ICU nurse at Summit Medical Center, had started wearing Curry’s Warriors kit under her scrubs to “summon my inner warrior.”

She was given a further lift this week when the six-time NBA All-Star was on hand to offer his own personal support.

“Yesterday was one of the coolest moments of my life; I was able to meet my hero, Stephen Curry,” Delaney wrote on Facebook.

“He thanked me and my colleagues for all our hard work on the frontlines during this pandemic. And I was finally able to thank him for all the inspiration and strength he’s given me over the years.

“He also gave me some excellent advice on how to be positive and kind during tough times, which I think can apply to all of us these days.”

The group of nurses were decked in Warriors gear for Curry’s call, which was arranged after the Bay Area News Group reached out to the team.

“I can’t thank God enough for what you’re doing and just the sacrifice, the selflessness and the way everybody’s coming together,” Curry said on the call.

“Thank you so much for what you do, your heart and the inspiration you provide for everybody.”