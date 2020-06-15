Oklahoma State’s star running back Chuba Hubbard calls out coach for wearing T-shirt of right-wing news channel

Sports

Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State’s star running back, called out the team’s head coach on Monday for wearing a T-shirt branded with the logo of right-wing news outlet One America News network (OAN).

“I will not stand for this,” Hubbard tweeted on Monday, linking to a photo of Coach Mike Gundy wearing a OAN shirt. “This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”

OAN has been regularly promoted by President Donald Trump on his Twitter feed because of how the channel frames him in a flattering light. The network offers viewers right-wing conspiracy theories and pro-Trump commentary mixed in with wire video news packages that are sometimes skewed to fit its editorial viewpoint.

Jack Posobiec, a right-wing conspiracy theorist and strong Trump supporter, works as a correspondent for OAN and is widely known for having live-streamed an investigation of Comet Ping Pong, the pizzeria at the center of the debunked Pizzagate conspiracy theory.

Gundy has praised OAN in the past. During a news conference in April in which he talked about the team’s options for returning amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gundy called OAN’s coverage “refreshing.”

“They just report the news. There’s no commentary. There’s no opinions. There’s no left. There’s no right,” Gundy said, according to Yahoo News.

After posting his tweet, Hubbard received support from teammate and team captain Amen Ogbongbemiga as well as current Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill.

“OSU Athletics and University need major change. 100% support brotha,” tweeted Hill, who played at OSU from 2016-2018 under Gundy.

Oklahoma State president Burns Hargis quickly addressed the situation Monday evening, tweeting, “I hear and respect the concerns expressed by our Black student-athletes. This is a time for unity of purpose to confront racial inequities and injustice. We will not tolerate insensitive behavior by anyone at Oklahoma State.”

Oklahoma State Athletic Director Mike Holder also responded in a statement Monday, saying, “This afternoon has been very disturbing. The tweets from the current and former players are of grave concern.”

If Hubbard keeps his word on not doing anything with OSU until things change, the school could be losing its key player who led the nation with 2,094 rushing yards last season.

In 2019, Hubbard was named an unanimous All-American, Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and one of three national finalists for the Doak Walker Award presented to the nation’s top running back. He also finished 8th in voting for the Heisman Trophy.