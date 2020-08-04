Israel Folau remains standing as other players take a knee on Super League’s return

Sports

Rugby league star Israel Folau’s decision not to take a knee before a game should be respected as a “personal choice,” says Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara.

Folau, who returned to rugby league last year after being sacked by Rugby Australia for a homophobic social media post, chose not to take a knee alongside his teammates and St Helens players on Sunday.

Across a number of competitions, including the Premier League, Formula One and the NBA, athletes have knelt to show solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement and to highlight racial injustice.

“As a group of players and coaching staff, we spoke about it in depth and as a club we are completely against racism and all for equal opportunity,” McNamara told reporters.

“But there were some players and staff who made the decision not to take the knee.

“That was based on personal choice, they have their own reasons for doing that, and we decided we would respect anyone’s personal choice on the matter.”

Catalans Dragons declined to comment when contacted by CNN, instead pointing towards McNamara’s post-game comments.

As well as taking a knee, athletes have been wearing t-shirts with anti-racism slogans as sport has resumed in recent months.

Last week, Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac was the first NBA player not to stand for the National Anthem.

He later explained that he didn’t think putting on a shirt and kneeling went “hand-in-hand with supporting Black lives,” adding that the gospel can “bring us closer together.”

Folau, a devout Christian, is no stranger to controversy having been embroiled in a lengthy dispute with Rugby Australia over an Instagram post stating that “hell awaits” gay people, which ultimately led to him switching codes and returning to rugby league.

READ: Isaac responds after being lone NBA players to stand for National Anthem

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos and features

He signed a one-year contract with Catalans in January and has since made four Super League appearances, including Sunday’s 34-6 defeat by St Helens.

The Super League returned on Sunday following a four-and-a-half month hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic.