Teams set for the world’s most lucrative football match, worth a possible $346 million

Sports

London clubs Brentford and Fulham will contest what’s been dubbed the world’s most valuable football match on Tuesday as they battle it out in the Championship play-off final.

The winner will be awarded a place in next season’s Premier League and will reap the financial benefits of playing in English football’s top flight.

According to analysis from Deloitte, Fulham could earn an additional $176 million (£135 million) across the next three seasons if it is promoted, while Brentford stands to make $209 million (£160m).

Brentford, which has yet to feature in the Premier League, is set to make more because it’s not receiving parachute payments which Fulham currently receives after its relegation in 2019. Parachute payments are designed to help clubs adjust financially to life outside of the Premier League if they are relegated.

However, if Tuesday’s champion avoids relegation in its first season in the Premier League, it stands to make an additional $346 million of revenue over the next five years, predominantly through broadcast deals.

“Given the recent impact of Covid-19, it is likely that the financial impact of promotion will be better received than ever before. The increased revenue provides these clubs with the platform from which they can develop on and off the pitch,” said Tim Bridge, director in Deloitte’s Sports Business Group.

“Promotion to the Premier League provides clubs with the financial resources to make strategic investments. While this typically includes increased expenditure in on-pitch playing talent, it still remains important that promoted clubs are committed to their longer-term financial responsibility.”

Eyes now turn to Wembley Stadium for the winner takes all spectacle.