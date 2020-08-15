MLB postpones this weekend’s Reds-Pirates games after positive Covid-19 test

Sports

A pair of weekend games between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates have been postponed after a Reds player tested positive for the coronavirus, Major League Baseball said Saturday.

Reports about the positive test surfaced after the Reds beat the Pirates 8-1 Friday night at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

MLB postponed the Saturday and Sunday games in Cincinnati to allow for additional testing and contact tracing.

In a shortened season punctuated with postponements, MLB was set to play a full schedule of games for the first time since July 26 until the latest announcement.

The St. Louis Cardinals were set to resume play Saturday after a Covid-19 outbreak. They had 19 games postponed after 18 members of the organization, including 10 players, tested positive for the virus.

The Miami Marlins saw their season put on hold last month after 21 members of the organization tested positive. The Philadelphia Phillies have had two staff members test positive.

MLB put in place stricter guidelines for teams following the outbreaks.