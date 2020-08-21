Manchester United captain Harry Maguire ‘fully co-operating’ with police after incident

Sports

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is “fully co-operating” with Greek police, the English Premier League club said Friday, after three Britons allegedly threatened police officers and attacked one of them.

The defender, 27, has been holidaying on the island of Mykonos and was reportedly involved in an incident on Friday morning.

Manchester United said in a statement that it was aware of the incident involving Maguire.

“Contact has been made with Harry [Maguire], and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities. At this time we will be making no further comment,” it read.

A spokesperson for the South Aegean Police Directorate confirmed three arrests, including a footballer, had taken place but could not provide names.

They said three British nationals used abusive language to threaten police officers and attacked one of them.

They are now set to appear before the Public Prosecutor in the nearby island of Syros where they will face charges.

Maguire joined the Old Trafford club from Leicester in 2019 for over $100 million and helped guide the team to a third-place finish in the Premier League this season.

He recently played in United’s Europa League semifinal defeat to Sevilla on Sunday.

CNN has reached out to Maguire’s agent, Triple S Sports Management, for comment but has yet to receive a response.