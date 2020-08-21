Valentino Rossi calls for track change after miraculously escaping MotoGP horror crash

Sports

Valentino Rossi said he believes changes are needed to the Red Bull Ring in order to avoid a repeat of the dramatic crash in Sunday’s Austrian MotoGP.

Two bikes were sent flying across the track after Johann Zarco’s Ducati collided with Franco Morbidelli’s Yamaha at full throttle, but both motorcycles narrowly missed the on-rushing Rossi and Maverick Viñales. Everyone involved somehow walked away from the incident.

Seven-time MotoGP champion Rossi faced the media on Thursday, days after his miraculous escape from injury.

“For sure, when you have a small hairpin then you exit the opposite way and you arrive very, very fast, so this is very dangerous,” he told CNN during a media conference.

Rossi also confirmed he had seen a 2002 crash at the Austrian F1 Grand Prix, widely shared on social media this week, which bore a striking similarity to Sunday’s accident.

“I saw that crash in Formula One, I saw it before our incident, and it’s exactly the same,” he added.

Asked whether he believed a change to the track was likely, given that the F1 accident happened 18 years ago, he said he believed cost was a major obstacle.

“The problem is modifying the track is never easy, you need to make a big job to modify the layout of turn two and three in another way. It’s not impossible but we need to push a lot because it would cost a lot of money for the organizer,” he said.

Rossi ‘didn’t see’ flying bike

Rossi admitted that he didn’t see Morbidelli’s Yamaha narrowly miss him during the incident.

“I saw just the bike of (Johann) Zarco flying over Maverick, but sincerely I didn’t see that of Franco Morbidelli because it was too close and too fast,” he told reporters.

“We were very lucky because neither bike touched us.”

With a radically altered calendar because of Covid-19, MotoGP returns to the Red Bull Ring this weekend for a second time.

Since last Sunday’s crash, MotoGP Race Direction has overseen modifications to the inside of turn three, where the incident occurred, in order to minimize the risk of a similar incident.

A new wall has been built to ensure nothing can run on and reenter the track. The wall has been constructed using FIA-approved fencing, tires and an air fence.

The incident between Morbidelli and Zarco was reviewed by MotoGP Race Direction on Thursday, with a decision expected on Friday.