Toni Nadal named part of candidacy to become new president of Barcelona, bitter rival of Rafa Nadal’s Real Madrid

There could be a few tense conversations around the Nadal family dinner table this Christmas.

That’s after Toni Nadal was named as part of Victor Font’s candidacy to become the new president of Barcelona, bitter rival of Real Madrid, the club his nephew and former student Rafael Nadal supports.

Not only is Rafa a huge Real fan, he is also a honorary club member and is regularly seen watching matches in the VIP area of the Santiago Bernabeu.

Font announced on Friday that Toni would form part of the ‘Sí al futur’ — Yes to the Future — campaign to take over the presidency vacated by Josep Bartomeu following his resignation in October.

“Expert in adversity management, values and persistence, [Toni Nadal] was awarded the bronze medal of the Royal Order of Sporting Merit 2007 and the Jaume II Award for his job as a coach, educator, trainer and motivator of the success of Rafael Nadal,” Font’s statement read.

Toni, who coached Rafa to the majority of his 20 grand slam titles, is also the brother of ex-Barcelona and Spain player Miguel Ángel Nadal.

Who knows, perhaps one day we could see uncle and nephew together in the directors’ box during an El Clasico clash, with Rafa telling Spanish newspaper El Mundo back in 2017 that he wouldn’t rule out one day becoming Real Madrid’s president.

“If you ask me if I would like it, of course I would. Why not?” he said. “But there is more to it, I think it will not [happen]. We are very good as we are.

“We have a great president [Florentino Perez] right now and I don’t think Real Madrid needs me, but we never know what can happen in the future. It is not something I can raise today.”