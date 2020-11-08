Emojis and emotion: LeBron James and Megan Rapinoe delight in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win

Sports

Emojis and emotion abounded on the social media accounts of LeBron James and Megan Rapinoe — two of US President Donald Trump’s fiercest critics from the sporting sphere — as they congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The NBA and WNBA have been at the forefront of political activism this year especially since the Black Lives Matter movement gained momentum after the death of George Floyd.

Soccer star Rapinoe, who actively supported Biden and Harris, has been embroiled in a bitter feud with Trump since speaking out against social injustices during the Women’s World Cup in 2019.

Los Angeles Lakers’ star James has passionately promoted voter registration and set up the organization “More Than A Vote” in an effort to combat systemic, racist voter suppression.

As confirmation of the success of Biden and Harris emerged James tweeted a video of himself smoking a cigar alongside a link to “More Than A Vote.”

He subsequently posted three hand clapping emojis in reply to filmmaker Ava DuVernay’s “You’re Fired” gif of Trump, a reference to the 74-year-old time’s on “The Apprentice” hit reality television show on NBC.

James also posted a meme of Biden’s head on the LA Lakers star’s body, putting a block on Trump, with the US President’s head on Andre Iguodala’s body. That was a reference to James’ remarkable block of Iguodala during the 2016 NBA finals.

“Your pettiness level is through the roof and I’m here for it,” quipped WNBA star A’ja Wilson in a reply to James’ meme which has had one million likes.

The “More Than a Vote” group is made up of prominent Black athletes and artists who used their social media channels to encourage and educate their followers on how to cast a ballot for this year’s election.

Across the US, counties with larger minority populations had fewer polling places and poll workers per voter, and since 2010, the number of states that have imposed voter ID restrictions has risen to 36, according to an ACLU report earlier this year.

Large venues such as Dodger Stadium and the Staples Center in Los Angeles as well as State Farm Arena in Atlanta served as polling places this fall — open to voters for early voting as well as on Election Day itself.

Overall, more than two dozen NBA venues have been used for voters to cast their choices.

Destination White House

Meanwhile, Rapinoe tweeted: “Thank you Black Women” alongside five emojis — a red heart, the namaste sign and a trio of different shaded raised fists.

Rapinoe was one of the first White athletes to kneel during the US national anthem and has called Trump sexist and misogynistic. Before the 2019 World Cup she said she would not go to the White House celebrations if the US lifted the trophy, a promise she kept.

However, given the impending change of occupancy at the White House, Rapinoe now appears up for a trip to the White House, tweeting that she couldn’t get there “fast enough now!!

Rapinoe had publicly backed Biden ahead of Tuesday’s vote.

She had repeatedly promoted the Democratic party and jokingly pitched herself as Biden’s running mate back at the start of his campaign.

Biden recently congratulated Rapinoe for her engagement with partner Sue Bird on Twitter.

“Thank you @JoeBiden. Love does always win,” she responded.

Meanwhile Rapinoe’s USWNT teammate Alex Morgan also congratulated Biden and Harris, posting a picture of the two of them with the caption; “Our President and VP!!!!