Naples renames Napoli stadium after Diego Maradona

Sports

The Italian city of Naples has renamed Napoli football club’s San Paolo home stadium after Diego Maradona.

Maradona, one of the sport’s greatest players who died last month at 60 years old, holds a God-like status in the southern Italian city after spending seven memorable years playing for the Serie A club.

Naples city council confirmed the renaming of the stadium in his honor on Friday. It will now be known as the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis previously said in a statement: “I believe it is right to name the San Paolo after you, so we can keep you with us as a witness of the excellent path this team has taken.”

Maradona led Napoli to the club’s first Serie A title in 1987 and a second in 1990. Murals of the Argentine still adorn walls across the city.

Argentine uthorities raided the home and office of Maradona’s psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov on Tuesday as part of ongoing investigations into possible manslaughter.

No one has been officially charged in relation to Maradona’s death, although many are being investigated, including Cosachov.