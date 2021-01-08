Tommy Lasorda, legendary Los Angeles Dodgers manager, has died

Sports

Tommy Lasorda, who spent seven decades in the Dodgers organization — first as a player and then in Los Angeles as a two-time World Series winning manager — has died. He was 93.

Lasorda had a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest while home Thursday evening. Less than an hour later, he was pronounced dead at 10:57 p.m., the team said in a statement.

“Regarded by many as baseball’s most popular ambassador, Lasorda spent 71 seasons in the Dodger organization with Dodger Blue running through his veins,” the team said.

Major League Baseball also issued a statement expressing grief, saying “We mourn the passing of Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda.”

Lasorda managed the world champions from 1976 to 1996 and was inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame in 1997.

As manager, he led the Dodgers to two World Series titles and 1,599 wins during his decades-long career. He was also the first National League manager to win two pennants in the first two seasons.

Lasorda also managed the gold medal-winning US Olympic baseball team in the 2000 Sydney Games.

Lasorda is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jo; their daughter, Laura, and granddaughter Emily Tess.